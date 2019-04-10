Vince posts improved Q4 results

Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) reports sales increased 4.2% Y/Y to $78M in Q4.

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales were up 3.1% during the quarter.

Vince's gross margin rate increased 160 bps to 47.1% of sales.

Operating income was +$3.6M vs. -$1.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Vince expects 2019 sales of between $290M and $300M. Operating income is seen landing in a range of $7M to $9M, including an estimated $1.5 million associated with strategic consulting fees. Capital expenditures of between $4.0M and $4.5M are anticipated.

