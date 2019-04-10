BioDelivery Sciences nabs U.S. rights to OIC med; shares down 5% on equity offering

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) initiates a public offering of common stock. Price, volume and terms have yet to be announced.

Net proceeds will, undoubtedly, be used to fund the launch of opioid-induced constipation med Symproic (naldemedine). The company just acquired exclusive rights in the U.S. and Puerto Rico from Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).

Under the terms of the license, BDSI will pay Shionogi $20M upfront, an additional $10M in six months and tiered royalties on net sales.

BDSI now forecasts long-term product sales of $325M - 400M per annum. It also expects to be operating cash flow-positive by year-end.