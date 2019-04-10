Bed Bath & Beyond +4% after strong EPS guide

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reports comparable sales fell 1.4% in Q4 to just miss the consensus estimate for a 1.3% decline.

Strong sales growth was recorded in the company's customer-facing digital channels, while sales from stores declined in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

CEO update: "In fiscal 2019, we are modeling our operating profit, even including the investments in initiatives, to stabilize, and earnings per share to grow slightly, and for both to accelerate thereafter, as the impact from many of our key initiatives grows and we take advantage of the significant operating leverage of our business."

FY19 EPS guidance is set at $2.11 to $2.20 vs. $1.82 consensus.

BBBY +3.85% AH.

Previously: Bed Bath & Beyond beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 10)