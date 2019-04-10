Troilus announces C$12M bought deal public offering of common shares

Troilus Gold (OTCPK:CHXMF +7.8%) has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity and GMP Securities pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 14.12M common shares at a price of C$0.85/Share for gross proceeds of C$12M.

If this option is exercised in full, an additional ~C$1.8M will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be ~C$13.8M.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to continue exploration and definition drilling at its Troilus gold and copper project, and for general corporate purposes.

