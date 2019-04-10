Stocks edge higher as central bankers hold steady

Stocks posted modest gains, as the Federal Reserve reaffirmed in its March meeting minutes that it likely would keep rates unchanged this year.

Also, the European Central Bank left rates unchanged as it weighs the impact of stimulus measures designed to aid growth in the lagging eurozone economy.

Despite an expected slowdown in corporate profits this year, some analysts say recent shifts by central banks have driven the rally in stocks around the world and commodities early in the year.

Investors "are emboldened to take risk because they’re convinced the central bankers have their back," says Lisa Shalett of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index for March showed core inflation rising 2% Y/Y vs. 2.1% in February, a data point that helped strengthen the Fed's commitment to keep a patient mindset.

Leadership from the S&P 500's heavily-weighted information technology sector (+0.7%) and a turnaround in the financial group (+0.3%) helped the day's advance.

U.S. Treasury prices settled higher, sending the two-year yield lower by 3 bps to 2.31% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.48%.

WTI crude ended +0.8% to $64.56/bbl amid reports that OPEC oil production fell to its lowest level in four years.