SeaChange swings to loss to cap 'challenging' year

SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 2.1% lower after hours following a Q4 report where revenues slipped and missed and the company swung to a loss.

A GAAP loss from operations of $19.9M was affected by impairment charges of $17M. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.2M, vs. a year-ago income of $3.3M.

It was the end of "an extremely challenging year" for SeaChange, Chairman Mark Bonney says. "We significantly underperformed quarter to quarter and for the full year. The underperformance was principally the result of sales pipeline deficiencies, an ineffective go-to-market strategy and a lengthening of the sales cycle."

Revenue breakout: Product, $7.8M (down 20.7%); Service, $9.1M (down 30.2%).

The company's stopping quarterly guidance "to more closely align with industry practices," switching instead to annual views.

For fiscal 2020, it's looking to close 20-25 significant deals for multiple product/service offerings, boost annual revenues by low to mid-double digits, to $70M-$80M despite lower service revenues, and maintain GAAP gross margins in the low 60s percentage range. It sees non-GAAP operating income of $0.03-$0.19/share.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

