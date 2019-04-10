Rogers invests $1.7B in Canadian 5G auction

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) says it's invested $1.7B in Canada's 5G auction, bringing spectrum in every province and territory to the country's only national network operator.

The spending will bring its total capital investment in infrastructure to $4.7B in 2019.

It amounts to $1.71 per MHz/POP, which secured 52 of 64 of the 600 MHz licenses available to the company; that includes all available blocks in Southern and Northern Ontario, Northern Quebec, Atlantic Canada, Manitoba and all three territories.

Rogers is teaming with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) on the 5G network and last month completed its first 5G data connection trial in downtown Toronto.