Newmont bondholder revolt may put Barrick on hook for debt - Bloomberg
Apr. 10, 2019 Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Newmont Mining (NEM)
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) could find itself partially liable for $600M in additional debt if a majority of holders of Newmont Mining’s (NYSE:NEM) $600M of bonds due 2035 succeeds in trying to block an amendment NEM is seeking for a large tranche of notes associated with its operations in Nevada, Bloomberg reports.
- The change would prevent liability for the bonds from shifting to Barrick after the companies' recently announced Nevada joint venture is completed.
- NEM has said the JV with Barrick is not contingent upon its bondholders agreeing to the amendment, but if bondholders succeed, the JV likely would be the new guarantor of the securities, CreditSights analysts say, putting Barrick on the hook to assume some of the liability.
- Barrick says NEM is required to bring its assets into the JV ree and clear of any third party debt, and it says it does not plan to guarantee any NEM obligations.