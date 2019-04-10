U.S. crude output to hit 17M bbl/day in five years, Pioneer CEO says

U.S. oil production will hit 17M bbl/day within five years, although growth will slows this year because of a lack of pipelines, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield says.

Permian Basin production should grow by ~1M bbl/day in 2019 and growth in 2020 will depend on oil prices; the CEO says; Permian production topped 4M bbl/day this January, up from 2.86M bbl/day in January 2018, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

Burning off gas in the Permian is a "black eye" for the industry but two new pipelines coming onstream by year-end 2020 will not be enough to stop the problem, Sheffield adds.