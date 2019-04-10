JetBlue confirms new flights to London, its first European destination

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announces plans for its first trans-Atlantic travel service, a move three years in the making that will pit the carrier against larger international rivals in key business travel markets.

JBLU says it plans to launch multiple daily flights from New York and Boston to London in 2021, with the new routes to be served by Airbus A321LR single-aisle aircraft; the company is still evaluating which London airports it will serve.

JBLU hopes its popular Mint business class will entice high-paying corporate travelers away from larger and more traditional rivals.