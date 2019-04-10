Alcoa, union prepare to start contract talks

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it expects to start labor negotiations with the United Steelworkers union in the coming weeks at five locations where existing contracts are scheduled to expire on May 15.

The negotiations are almost certain to come amid the most serious dispute in years between Alcoa and the union, as the company has locked out 1,030 USW members from its majority-owned 450K mt/year Aluminerie de Becancour aluminum smelter in Quebec since January 2018, and several proposals have been rejected by both sides.

Among the sites covered in the talks will be the Warrick operations near Yankeetown in Indiana, where Alcoa operates an aluminum rolling mill and recently restarted three 50K mt/year aluminum-making potlines at the nearby smelter following a long shutdown.