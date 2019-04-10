Shaw pays C$492M for Canadian 5G spectrum

In Canada's 5G spectrum auction, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) says its Freedom Mobile wireless unit acquired 11 paired blocks of 600 MHz spectrum for C$492M.

That comes to C$0.78 per MHz/POP.

The rights acquired include 30 MHz across each of British Columbia, Alberta and Southern Ontario, and 20 MHz in Eastern Ontario.

The company says the investment will boost current LTE service as well as lay a foundation for its 5G strategy.

