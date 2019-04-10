ADM planning to seek early retirements, may cut jobs

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) says it will seek voluntary early retirements from some North American employees and may cut jobs as part of a restructuring of specific areas.

ADM says the voluntary early retirements are among a range of actions it is taking between now and June 30 to improve productivity, growth and service to customers.

The company does not say how many employees will be targeted for retirement, but it expects the number of workers whose jobs are eliminated to be a very small percentage of its global workforce.

ADM says it is not considering a sale of its grain handling business.