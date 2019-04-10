BCE takes no 600 MHz spectrum in Canadian airwaves auction

BCE opted out of buying spectrum in Canada's 5G auction, saying it has sufficient airwaves across frequencies in both urban and rural locations.

Earlier, rival Rogers Communications invested C$1.7B to acquire rights to airwaves across every province and territory. And Shaw Communications paid C$492M in the auction.

"Given the supply of other low-band spectrum that Bell already possesses, 600 MHz is not required for Bell to deliver broadband 4G and 5G services," BCE says, comparing itself to U.S. peers who don't own 600 MHz spectrum.

Existing low-band spectrum along with techniques like cell-splitting will let the company deliver mobile broadband for less capital, it says. It also will be able to "re-farm" 850 MHz spectrum for 5G after the planned shutdown of its CDMA network on April 30.

"Bell looks forward to participating in upcoming federal auctions of the mid band 3500 MHz and high band millimeter wave spectrum that will be required to drive the Fifth Generation of wireless," says CTO Stephen Howe.