Boeing, FAA striving to build overseas support for MAX fix - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the Federal Aviation Administration are taking an unusual tack to get the grounded 737 MAX back in the air, seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval, WSJ reports.

The strategy is the result of a recognition by Boeing’s management and agency leaders that the endorsement of an impartial, outside group is essential to restore trust in the planes, according to the report, citing industry and government officials briefed on the details of the plan.

The FAA has created an international panel to lead the way, including representatives of Canada, China, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and Brazil; it is expected to hold its first meeting later this month and will have a broad mandate to assess the 737 MAX’s safety certification.

Ali Bahrami, the FAA’s top safety official, reportedly has told colleagues and high-ranking industry safety officials that independent validation of Boeing’s remedy is indispensable to help foreign regulators and flyers feel comfortable when the grounded jets start returning to service, and Boeing officials are said to have agreed.

The moves would have been unthinkable just months ago, but it now highlights how much U.S. air safety leadership has been damaged following the two fatal 737 MAX crashes since October.