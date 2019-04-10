TerraForm Power -4% as Goldman cuts to Sell on valuation, execution risk

TerraForm Power (TERP -3.8% ) tumbles after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $12 price target, saying upside appears to have been priced in while the company is in the midst of an operational transition that may improve cash flow and dividend flexibility.

Goldman's Brian Lee also notes TERP's valuation has expanded to a 50 bps premium to the firm's "yieldco group" in spite of its industry-high leverage and that in the near term the company faces execution risk to wind production and the timing of cost realization.