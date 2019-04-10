Rolls-Royce OKs early Trent engine inspection

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -0.5% ) agrees to an early inspection of some Trent 1000 TEN engines by regulatory authorities, a week after Singapore Airlines grounded two Boeing 787-10 jets fitted with the units.

“Blade deterioration is a known issue but it is occurring faster than we expected on some engines,” says Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce's president for Civil Aerospace.

The accelerated inspection regime will allow Rolls to confirm the health of the more than 180 engines in service over the next few months.

The company's engineers have been developing and testing an enhanced version of the engine blades, which Rolls says it expects to start incorporating in the engines early next year.