Telus spends C$931M in Canada's 5G auction

Telus (NYSE:TU) announced that it invested C$931M in Canada's 5G auction, securing 600 MHz licenses in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

That equates to a national average of 11.3 MHz.

The 5G-friendly spectrum will allow Telus and other carriers to increase urban capacity at the same time it expands rural availability.

Telus says it's invested more than $6B in spectrum-related costs since 2008.

