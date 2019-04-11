China inflation picks up in March

China's factory-gate inflation picked up for the first time in nine months in March, rising 0.4% from a year ago, amid signs that government efforts to boost the economy may be putting a floor under domestic demand.

Consumer inflation also quickened, with the CPI climbing 2.3% from a year, adding to optimism that the world’s second-largest economy is starting to turn the corner.

Analysts caution, however, that it will take a few more months of better data and further policy support from Beijing to see if a recovery can be sustained.

Shanghai -0.9% to 3,213.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ