Amazon listening to what you tell Alexa - Bloomberg

It's not a surprise, but Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has thousands of workers around the world who listen to and review private Alexa conversations with the goal of helping improve the speech assistant’s technology.

The recordings are transcribed, annotated and then fed back into the software as part of an effort to eliminate gaps in Alexa’s understanding of human speech and help it better respond to commands.

Amazon has never publicly disclosed the role of the group or that human interference is part of Alexa’s voice technology.