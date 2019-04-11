World's largest election kicks off in India

Millions of Indian voters are heading to the polls in the first phase of the world's largest general election that's seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seven-phase elections will conclude on May 19, with the party or coalition with a simple majority (273 seats) invited to form a government.

What's at stake? The country faces high unemployment, sharpening sectarian and caste divisions, distress for rural farmers and a recent flare-up with Pakistan.

