N.Korea vows to deliver 'blow' to those imposing sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country needs to deliver a "telling blow" to those imposing sanctions by ensuring its economy is more self-reliant, according to state media Korean Central News Agency.
The comments were reported hours ahead of a summit between President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington to discuss Pyongyang and other alliance issues.
U.S.-North Korean engagement has appeared to be in limbo since the Feb. 27-28 summit in Hanoi, which collapsed over differences about how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of U.S. willingness to ease economic sanctions.
