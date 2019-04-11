IEA: Hard to put finger on oil prices

"As far as 2019 is concerned, amongst the analyst community there is an extraordinarily wide divergence of view as to how strong growth will be," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report.

"We maintain our forecast of 1.4M barrels per day, but accept that there are mixed signals about the health of the global economy, and differing views about the likely level of oil prices."

Factors include surging U.S. crude stockpiles vs. OPEC-led supply cuts, Venezuela and Iran sanctions, and escalating fighting in Libya.

Crude futures -0.8% to $64.07/bbl.

