Walmart shifts to remodeling vs. new stores

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is planning to refit another 500 of its U.S. stores this year, investing hundreds of millions of dollars to keep bricks and mortar retail relevant.

"Brighter lighting, wider aisles and self checkouts are to be rolled out under the plan, which will bring to 1,000 the number of stores Walmart has upgraded over two years, FT reports. Electronics and pharmacy departments will also receive particular attention.

The company's once-rapid store opening rate has slowed to a crawl, with only five new stores planned this year. "We're spending more and more on remodels," declared CFO Brett Biggs at a recent conference.