Time's up for Theresa May?

Theresa May managed to convince EU leaders yesterday to grant the U.K. more time before it leaves the bloc, extending the deadline to Oct. 31, but some experts are now saying her days in office are numbered.

"A six-month period is clearly enough for the Conservative Party to contemplate a change in leadership while still allowing some time for the incoming PM to seek to negotiate with the EU," JPMorgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a research note. "One could even cram a general election into that time frame too if PM May were to resign by roughly the end of May."

FTSE 100 -0.1% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.3077.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP