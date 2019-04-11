Futures inch up on trade optimism

The timing of a U.S.-China trade agreement remains unclear, but the two countries have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared.

While down earlier in the overnight session, Dow futures are now up 32 points as Wall Street sees some trade optimism following the Fed's minutes, which reaffirmed the central bank's patience regarding future rate hikes.

"If we can complete this agreement, this will be the most significant changes to the economic relationship between the U.S. and China in really the last 40 years," Mnuchin added, saying he has another call scheduled with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He this morning.

Oil is down 0.6% at $64.21/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1308/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.48%.

