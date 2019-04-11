Futures pare gains ahead of the open

While the timing of a U.S.-China trade agreement remains unclear, the two countries have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin declared.

Investors weren't that impressed as Dow futures fell 27 points following minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting that reflected rate-setters' awareness of global macroeconomic risks.

"The devil is in the details," added the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Myron Brilliant. "The U.S. and China have had robust discussions on enforcement but nothing is final until a comprehensive packaged is agreed to."

Oil is down 0.6% at $64.21/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1308/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.48%.

