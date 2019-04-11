Tesla -4% on reports of Gigafactory expansion freeze

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) are suspending plans to expand the capacity of their $4.5B U.S. plant in the face of uncertain demand for electric vehicles, the Nikkei reports.

The two had intended to raise capacity 50% by 2020 to the equivalent of 54 gigawatt-hours, but financial problems forced a re-think.

Panasonic also intends to suspend planned investment in Tesla's battery and EV plant in Shanghai, and instead provide technical support and a small number of batteries from the existing Gigafactory.