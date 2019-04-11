Activists take shots at Bed Bath & Beyond

Activist investors Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are out with a group statement on Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) results and earnings call performance.

"Bed Bath’s fourth quarter earnings provided another example of why the Company needs new leadership. Under CEO Steven Temares’ direction, the company has fallen far behind retail peers and the operating deterioration is accelerating. Despite a rapidly growing e-commerce business, Bed Bath experienced another quarter of declining same-store sales."

The investors say they are deeply concerned to hear BBBY management suggest that they were going to reduce coupon availability to improve profitability.

Bed Bath & Beyond earnings call transcript

BBBY -10.61% premarket to $17.35.

