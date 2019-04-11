Gilead's GS-9674/GS-0976 shows positive action in POC NASH study

Results from a proof-of-concept (POC) study assessing Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) farnesoid X receptor agonist cilofexor (GS-9764) and acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor firsocostat (GS-0976) in 20 NASH patients showed a positive effect. The data are being presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

Once-daily treatment with the combination for 12 weeks produced at least a 30% decline in MRI-proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) from baseline in 74% (n appears to be 14/19 so there was one withdrawal) of participants.

Improvements in liver biochemistry test, including the enzyme ALT, and markers of reduced bile acid synthesis were also observed.

On the safety front, both drugs were well-tolerated with no cases of pruritis (itchy skin) reported. Two patients developed serious elevated triglycerides but there were no withdrawals due to adverse events.

An analysis of screening data from the Phase 2 ATLAS study showed that the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis test and FibroScan accurately identified advanced fibrosis in more than 80% of patients who had confirmed disease via liver biopsy (ideally, though, the noninvasive tests will be able to detect a large percentage of early-stage fibrosis). The company will release additional data from ATLAS later this year.