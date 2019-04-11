Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquires an industrial property in downtown Los Angeles in exchange for new convertible preferred operating partnership units.

Under the transaction, the seller contributed the property to Rexford's operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty LP, and received 4.43937% cumulative redeemable convertible preferred operating partnership units, or series 1 CPOP units.

The property is a two-story vacant industrial property containing 238,000 square feet on 2.34 acres of land.

Rexford plans to either complete minor renovations and lease to a single tenant or toseek full industrial-use redevelopment of the site.

The seller received 593,960 series 1 CPOP units, which are convertible by the holder at any time or by the company beginning five years after issuance, into common units of the operating partnership on a one-for-one basis.

