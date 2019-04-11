Fastenal inches up after EPS beat

Diluted net earnings per share were $0.68 vs. $0.61 during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.9%.

Daily sales of fastener products grew 11.1%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 65.2% of sales and grew 12.7% on a daily basis.

Signed 5,603 industrial vending devices, resulting in an installed device count of 83,410, an increase of 13.4% over March 31, 2018.

Fastenal also signed 105 new Onsite locations in Q1, resulting in 945 active sites on March 31, 2019, representing an increase of 39.4% from a year ago.

FAST +0.2% premarket

Q1 results