CareTrust upsized offering prices at $23.35 per share

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) slumps 2.6% to $23.28 in premarket trading after boosting the size of its common stock offering to 5.775M shares from 5.25M shares.

Shares in offering priced at $23.35 per share.

Greenshoe option for an additional 866,250 shares granted.

Plans to contribute net proceeds to its operating partnership, CTR Partnership, which will apply the proceeds to repay part of borrowings incurred to fund part of its acquisition of 10 skilled nursing facilities.

Previously: CareTrust launches stock offering; shares down 5% after hours (April 10)