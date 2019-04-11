Equitrans Midstream on the rise after completing acquisitions

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) +4.2% pre-market on news that EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) completed the acquisition of a 60% interest in Eureka Midstreamand a 100% interest in Hornet Midstream for a combined $1.03B.

EQM also closed the private placement of $1.2B of convertible preferred units, which helped fund the acquisition.

Eureka Midstream is a 190-mile gathering header pipeline system in Ohio and West Virginia that services both dry Utica and wet Marcellus production; Hornet Midstream is a 15-mile, gathering system in West Virginia that connects to the Eureka system.