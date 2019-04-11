Sandoz inks deal with Shionogi for Rizmoic

Sandoz has signed an agreement with Shionogi & Co Ltd (OTCPK:SGIOF) for commercialization of Rizmoic (naldemedine) in the key European markets of Germany, UK and Netherlands.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz and will be responsible for commercializing and Shionogi will look into manufacturing and development of Rizmoic.

Further details of the deal are not disclosed.

Rizmoic, a once-daily 200mg oral tablet discovered and developed by Shionogi, is indicated to treat opioid induced constipation in adult patients previously treated with a laxative.