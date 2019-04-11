Bezos prods competitors on minimum wage

Jeff Bezos challenges competitors in his annual letter to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders: “Today I challenge our top retail competitors (you know who you are!) to match our employee benefits and our $15 minimum wage. Do it! Better yet, go to $16 and throw the gauntlet back at us."

The letter also praises the growth of physical gross merchandise sales sold on the platform by third parties. In 2018, those sales represented 58% of the total. Third-party sales totaled $160B compared to the $117B for first-party sales.

Read the full letter here.