Commerce Bancshares Q1 loan growth driven by commercial

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Q1 net income of $94.9M, or 85 cents per share, slipped 3.9% from $98.7M, or 88 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

The drop from Q4 2018 was steeper--down 12% from $107.4M.

"We experienced only modest growth in average loans, driven mainly by the commercial category," says CEO John Kemper. "Consumer lending was seasonally lower, especially in auto and consumer credit card loans."

Q1 average loans totaled $14.1B, up $68.9M from the prior quarter, and up $150.6M, or 1.1% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest income of $203.5M fell from $212.2M in Q4 2018 and rose from $192.9M in Q1 2018.

Return on average common equity of 13.64% compares with 15.58% a year ago and 15.85% in Q4 2018.

Net yield on interest earning assets of 3.52% vs. 3.37% a year ago and 3.58% in Q4 2018.

