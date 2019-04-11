U.S. Steel sinks as BAML double downgrades 'Steelmageddon victim'

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.3% pre-market after Bank of America Merrill Lynch double downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with an $18 price target, cut from $31.

U.S. Steel is the latest "Steelmageddon victim," says BAML analyst Timna Tanners, as U.S. market conditions are worse than expected.

"Not only have recent price hikes not stuck but benchmark hot rolled coil retreated to its lows of the year in recent days," Tanners writes, adding that U.S. mills have been pricing sheet at or below landed import prices.

U.S. Steel is "burning cash," Tanners warns, expecting the company will burn through as much as $200M during 2019-21, and recent damage at a blast furnace may compound the company’s problems.

The stock also was downgraded at Credit Suisse earlier this week, saying the company was "in a weaker competitive position" relative to its peers.