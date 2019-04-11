Viking ahead 7% premarket on new VK2809 data

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is up 7% premarket on average volume in reaction to additional data from its 12-week Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating thyroid beta agonist VK2809 in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C, also known as the "bad" cholesterol). The results are being presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

The trial met the primary endpoint of statistically significant reductions in LDL-C at week 12 in treated patients compared to placebo. Patients receiving VK2809 also showed statistically valid improvements in other lipids.

100% of patients who received 5 mg of VK2809 once per day were considered responders (at least a 30% relative reduction in liver fat at week 12). The response rates in the 10 mg once-daily arm and the 10 mg once every other day arm were 90.9% and 76.9%, respectively, well above 16.7% in the placebo group. The median reduction in liver fat in the 5 mg arm was 53.8%.

The safety profile of the 5 mg dose was similar to 10 mg. No serious adverse events were reported.

