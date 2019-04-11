Keurig Dr Pepper -4% after Morgan Stanley cut

Morgan Stanley drops Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to an Underweight rating from Equal-weight after finding downside in coffee system sales relative to high market expectations.

"Our ~80 bps below consensus corporate revenue forecast is supported by takeaways from our survey in terms of slowing household penetration and further pressure in pod pricing. From a valuation standpoint, a high valuation bar (~17x NTM EV/EBITDA) and our below-consensus estimates create a -2.3:1.0 negatively skewed risk-reward," warns MS.

The firm takes its price target on the beverage stock to $24 from $27 due to the lower coffee estimates.