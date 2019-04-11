CVS Health touts cost-saving impact of PBM business

On the heels of CVS Caremark chief Derica Rice's appearance before a Senate Committee hearing on pharmacy benefit managers' (PBMs) roles in rising drug prices, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announces the positive impact that Mr. Rice's organization has had on corralling drug costs. It says its PBM unit (Caremark) achieved negative 4.2% price growth for non-specialty drugs and 1.7% price growth for specialty drugs in 2018.

In addition, 44% of CVS Caremark's commercial PBM clients saw their net prescription drug prices decline from 2017 to 2018.

Formulary management strategies also played a key role in helping keep insulin costs affordable for payors and consumers.