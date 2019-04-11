BP to exit China's shale gas after poor drilling results - Reuters

BP plans to exit from two production sharing contracts for projects drilling for shale gas in China's Sichuan province, Reuters reports.

BP no longer wants to proceed with the Sichuan projects after drilling eight to 10 wells with disappointing results, according to the report.

BP would be the last of the international oil majors to quit exploring for shale gas in China because of poor drilling results, and its departure would leave the sector in the hands of domestic companies PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP).