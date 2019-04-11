Second Sight down 11% premarket on updated Orion data

Thinly traded micro cap Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) slips 11% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its update on its early feasibility study of the Orion Visual Prosthesis System designed to create an artificial form of useful vision for the blind. The results are being presented today at the BRAIN Initiative Investigators Meeting in Washington, DC.

A total of six subjects have been implanted since January 2018.

At month six, three of five patients were able to locate a high-contrast target with ORION turned on versus when it was off (measured by Square Localization), but only two of five were able to determine the direction of motion of the high-contrast target with ORION on versus off.

On the safety front, one serious adverse event (AE) (seizure) and four non-serious AEs have been reported as of February 8, 2019.