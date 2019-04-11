Fred's +4% after strategic review launched

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) announces that it will evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders. Financial advisory firm PJ Solomon was hired to help Fred's in the process.

The retailer has already decided to close underperforming and unprofitable stores following a comprehensive evaluation of the store portfolio. Liquidation sales efforts at the 159 stores currently designated for closure are beginning today.

CEO update: "After a careful review, we have made the decision to rationalize our footprint by closing underperforming stores, with a particular focus on locations with shorter duration leases. Most of these stores have near-term lease expirations and limited remaining lease obligations."

Shares of Fred's are up 3.88% in premarket action.

Source: Press Release