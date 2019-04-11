Stifel neutral on Incyte in premarket analyst action

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) initiated with Market Perform rating and $58 (8% upside) price target at BMO. Share down a fraction premarket.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) initiated with Hold rating and $82 (2% downside risk) price target at Stifel.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) initiated with Outperform rating and $48 (24% upside) price target at Bernstein.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Hold rating and $70 (13% downside risk) price target at Stifel.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) downgraded to Underperform with a $42 (10% downside risk) price target. Shares down 3% premarket.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) downgraded to Neutral with a $127 (flat) price target at Guggenheim citing valuation and limited upside.
