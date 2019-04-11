Chevron, investor reach deal on Myanmar shareholder resolution - Reuters

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will focus on human rights in Myanmar as part of an agreement with an activist investor that had urged it to pay more attention to violence in areas where the company has operations, Reuters reports.

CVX agrees to take steps including social investment reviews in Myanmar's Rakhine state, donate to humanitarian organizations for Rohingya refugees and help develop practices for companies operating amid risks of crimes against humanity, according to the report.

As a result, Azzad Asset Management will withdraw its previous shareholder resolution calling on CVX to report on its business with governments complicit in genocide or crimes against humanity.

A similar resolution was opposed by CVX at previous shareholder meetings and last year won support from just 7% of votes cast.