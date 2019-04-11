WW -6% on more JPMorgan gloom

JPMorgan lowers estimates on WW (NASDAQ:WTW) after taking in recent data that showed a 40% Y/Y drop in daily average users for WW subscribers during Q1.

Also in the mix, JP says WW may be forced to make prepayment on a portion of its $1.5B term loan due to exceeding its covenant leverage target.

JP keeps an Underweight rating on WTW and slides its price target to $12 from $14. The new PT implies a drop in WW of about 40%.