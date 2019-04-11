Natural Resource Partners L.P. t offer $275M of senior notes due 2025

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) intends to offer $275M of senior notes due 2025.

Net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 10.500% senior notes due 2022.

The company to redeem all of its outstanding 2022 Senior Notes on May 11, 2019 at a redemption price equal to 105.250% of the principal amount of the 2022 Senior Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, ubject to completion of the offering.