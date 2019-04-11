Axos Financial CEO gets paid more than JPMorgan's Dimon

An executive compensation plan similar to some hedge funds has the CEO of a small online bank pulling in more compensation for 2018 than JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, at least on paper, Bloomberg reports.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) CEO Gregory Garrabrants made $34.5M last year, vs. Dimon's $18.1M; Axos has a mere $9.8B in assets vs. JPMorgan's $2.62T.

Compensation includes $700,000 of salary, $1.42M bonus, $144K in perks and $32.3M in shares and performance units--a payout based on Axos's stock performance compared with an index of more than 300 community and regional banks.

Specifically, he gets 2% of the market-cap outperformance in dollars. The stock performance-based payout, though, vests over several years and their value could fall.

Axos stock surged 72% in its last fiscal year compared with 11% for the benchmark index. Since the end of June, though the stock has fallen 25%, more than twice as much as its performance benchmark.