Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are up 2.65% in premarket trading after sources tip the New York Post that the casino company is going to announce the approval of a sales process very oon.

Adding to the intrigue, Tilman Fertitta and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) have both taken a look at Caesars' financial records, according to the report.

Last month, Macquarie highlighted the upside from a Caesars-Eldorado combination, pointing to a $10 to $14 takeout price on CZR. The 52-week high for Caesars is $13.54.

Previously: Caesars expected to formalize sales process this week (April 10)